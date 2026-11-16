Cameroon, Senegal close in on Africa Cup of Nations qualification

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CAPE TOWN, Nov 16 - Cameroon and Senegal are on the brink of Africa Cup of Nations qualification while Ghana had another nervy encounter but kept alive their hopes in the preliminaries for the 2027 finals on Monday.

Nicolas Jackson was again among the scorers for Senegal, who beat Sudan 4-2 in Juba, South Sudan, where the match was staged because of the civil war in neighbouring Sudan.

Cameroon, five-times winners of the Cup of Nations, had a comfortable 3-0 Group G triumph against Namibia, whose lack of an adequate stadium meant they had to host the fixture in neighbouring Gaborone, Botswana.

Jordan Ayew’s first-half penalty ensured Ghana won 1-0 against Somalia in Sekondi in yet another nail-biter for their supporters, but after losing their first two Group C games they have now moved to six points from four matches.

There were also wins on Monday for Benin, Guinea and Zimbabwe, keeping them all on course for the finals to be co-hosted in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from June 19 to July 17.

Senegal are on 10 points in Group J and could be assured of a berth on Tuesday if Mozambique win in Ethiopia.

Similarly, Cameroon could be through to the finals with two games to spare if Congo fail to beat Comoros on Tuesday.

Jackson opened the scoring for Senegal and they were 2-0 ahead at halftime thanks to full back El Hadji Malick Diouf but allowed Sudan to recover and equalise with 15 minutes remaining.

Pathe Mboup, who scored on his debut last week, put Senegal back in front and teenager Paul Mendy made it 4-2 in stoppage time.

Cameroon led early through defender Mahamadou Nagida, with Ryan Fosso and Saidou Alioum adding two more after the break.

Namibia were without coach Collin Benjamin, forced to return home for “personal reasons”, the country’s FA said.

Guinea played without injured striker Serhou Guirassy against Eritrea in Cairo but still won the Group D clash 3-1 with home-based forward Yakhouba Barry scoring twice.

Zimbabwe had a 3-0 home win over 10-man Equatorial Guinea in Harare, while Benin's Ede Oloko netted a stoppage-time winner as they beat the Central African Republic 1–0.

Another 18 qualifiers will be played across the continent on Tuesday, with the last two rounds of fixtures in March to decide the field for the 24-team finals. REUTERS