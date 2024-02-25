Camara nets hat-trick as Brest extend unbeaten run with 3-0 win at Strasbourg

Brest midfielder Mahdi Camara scored a hat-trick to earn the Ligue 1 chasers a 3-0 win at Strasbourg on Saturday and extend their unbeaten league run to 12 games.

The win moved France's surprise package to 43 points, 10 adrift of runaway leaders Paris St Germain. It also meant they equalled their longest unbeaten streak in the top flight set in 1990.

The visitors grabbed the lead in the 33rd minute as Camara capitalised on a loose ball off a rebound from the defence to curl a shot from the edge of the box into the bottom right-hand corner.

Camara doubled the lead seven minutes later when he met Martin Satriano's cross right in front of goal for a simple finish before scoring his third from the penalty spot in the 60th minute to wrap up the three points. REUTERS