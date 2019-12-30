Calvert-Lewin shining under new boss Ancelotti

LONDON • Dominic Calvert-Lewin is known as a player who gives everything for the shirt, but it is his aptitude, and not attitude, that has always been in doubt.

Last season, he scored just six Premier League goals - two more than the previous campaign - and pundits and fans have often questioned whether he has what it takes to lead the line for Everton despite always putting in a shift.

But after grabbing the winner for the second straight league game under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, the former England Under-21 forward could finally blossom into a top player.

Calvert-Lewin's brace, either side of Fabian Schar's equaliser, gave Everton a 2-1 win at Newcastle on Saturday, lifting them into the top 10 and handing the Magpies their first home league defeat since August.

The victory - the Toffees' second in as many games with Ancelotti at the helm - extended their undefeated streak to five league matches with three wins and two draws.

More importantly, under the guidance of the vastly experienced Italian, Calvert-Lewin's potential may finally be realised.

Everton have struggled to replace Romelu Lukaku's goals since he left for Manchester United in July 2017, but Ancelotti believes he has a "top striker" on his hands.

Of the 22-year-old, who now has a career-best 10 strikes in all competitions this season, the Italian said: "He is a fantastic striker, in my opinion - fantastic with the head, clever in the box and sharp. He is going to be at the top in England and in Europe. He has all the qualities."

On working under the former Chelsea and Napoli boss, Calvert-Lewin, who has eight league goals, feels his game will only improve.

"He is a fantastic manager who has worked with great players and, as a young player, it is the best possible experience," he said. "I just have to be like a sponge and take it all in.

Pundit Tony Cascarino has also predicted he has "a massive future under Ancelotti at Goodison Park".

The former Ireland striker told the Times of London: "He's strong in the air, winning his fair share of flick-ons, knockdowns and causing centre-halves problems."

