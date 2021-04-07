Cala refutes racist claims of Valencia's Diakhaby

MADRID • Cadiz defender Juan Cala yesterday denied racially abusing Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby during his side's 2-1 La Liga win on Sunday, saying he had been caught up in "a media circus" and had been subject to "a public lynching".

In a first for Spanish football, Valencia's players left the pitch after the Frenchman reacted furiously following an altercation with his Spanish opponent in the first half.

Referee David Medie wrote in his official match report that Diakhaby told him Cala called him a "negro de mierda" or a "s****y black" in Spanish, although it was also noted the slur had "not been picked up by any of the refereeing team".

Valencia eventually returned to the pitch and resumed the game, saying Medie had warned them that they could be docked points otherwise.

Diakhaby asked to be substituted as he claimed he was not in the right frame to continue playing, but spoke for the first time about the incident in a video posted on his official Twitter account yesterday, saying that he had been "very hurt" and hoped La Liga would sanction Cala.

But Cala refuted the racial allegations, insisting he had only said "leave me in peace" following a dispute for the ball.

"What has happened is a media circus, a public lynching," he said. "The best thing would have been to get me and (Diakhaby) together in a room to explain what happened.

"Instead, it's been a circus. I was judged before the game was over."

The 31-year-old also lamented being assumed guilty of the insult without any audio proof.

"There are 20 or 25 cameras around, who knows how many microphones, and no one heard (the insult). So at the very least, let me have some doubt about what happened."

Calling on La Liga to instead "impose sanctions" on Diakhaby, Cala threatened he would "quit football tomorrow" if a teammate confirmed he had offered to apologise.

In response, Valencia said: "Cala has missed a great opportunity to accept his mistake and apologise. Valencia CF wish to reiterate that we believe our player and back him completely."

La Liga president Javier Tebas has since launched a probe to find out what happened.

