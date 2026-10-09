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CAF reviewing decision to play Africa Cup of Nations every four years

Oct 9 - Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe said the organisation was discussing reverting to hosting the Africa Cup of Nations every two years.

Motsepe made the remarks at a CAF strategy conference in Cape Verde on Friday.

• CAF's decision to stage the continental championship every four years had proved unpopular in many quarters.

• "We have discussed things over the last few days and are looking at everything, including having the AFCON come back every two years," Motsepe said.

• He announced in December that there would be Cup of Nations finals in 2027 and 2028, with the next one after that in 2032 and a four-year gap between tournaments to follow.

• This was to accommodate a new annual Nations League format that would fill up the calendar, which Motsepe said at the time would be more lucrative.

• The African continental championship, first staged in 1957, has usually been played every two years. REUTERS