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CAF names Samson Adamu as new general secretary

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - African Confederation Cup Quarter Final Draw - Marriott Zamalek Cairo, Cairo, Egypt - March 20, 2019 CAF director of competitions Samson Adamu during the Confederation Cup quarter final draw REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - African Confederation Cup Quarter Final Draw - Marriott Zamalek Cairo, Cairo, Egypt - March 20, 2019 CAF director of competitions Samson Adamu during the Confederation Cup quarter final draw REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

Nov 1 - Nigerian Samson Adamu has been named as the Confederation of African Football’s new General Secretary, the continental body said on Sunday

• Adamu had been acting general secretary since March after Veron Mosengo-Omba resigned and later became president of the football federation in the Democratic Republic of Congo

• CAF President Patrice Motsepe said Adamu’s appointment followed a comprehensive recruitment process, during which the position was widely advertised and several candidates were interviewed

• Adamu has worked at CAF for the last eight years, serving as director of competitions and then director of tournaments and events

• His father Amos Adamu was a member of FIFA’s executive committee but was banned in 2010 for breaching bribery rules

• Previous CAF general secretaries included three generations of Egypt's Fahmy family, with Mourad Fahmy serving from 1961-1982, his son Mustapha Fahmy from 1982-2010 and grandson Amr Fahmy from 2017-2019. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.