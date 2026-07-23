CAF chief Patrice Motsepe backs Gianni Infantino despite criticism

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FIFA president Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump at the award ceremony following the World Cup final.

JOHANNESBURG – African football boss Patrice Motsepe offered an emphatic defence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday, portraying him as a devoted steward of the game and friend of the continent.

Infantino has faced growing criticism over FIFA’s decision to delay a suspension for United States striker Folarin Balogun at the recently concluded World Cup, as well as the introduction of hydration breaks and – perhaps most crucially – the prospect of expanding the men’s tournament to 64 teams.

“I like his deep love for football, deep committment for football in the world and support for Africa,” Motsepe told journalists in Johannesburg.

Motsepe said that the Swiss administrator “had remained loyal” to Africa and played a key role in advancing football across the continent.

“Gianni has played a pivotal role in expanding opportunities for African national teams on the global stage,” he added, referring to the increase in Africa’s allocation by four direct places and an additional playoff berth.

The continent was represented by a record 10 teams at this year’s tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Infantino, who replaced Sepp Blatter as FIFA president in 2016, is set to stand for re-election in 2027 as he seeks a fourth term leading world football’s governing body.

Motsepe also ruled out a bid to succeed Infantino, saying he remained focused on his role at the helm of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“I have no desire or ambition to be president of FIFA. That doesn’t excite me.”

Motsepe’s current CAF term runs until 2029.

Africa carries considerable influence in FIFA politics, with CAF’s 54 member associations forming the largest unified voting bloc among the game’s six continental confederations.

In April, South American governing body CONMEBOL became the first continental confederation to publicly back Infantino’s re-election bid, with CAF quickly joining the growing chorus of support.

But discontent has been simmering among some European football associations and allied bodies, with reports that a Europe-backed candidate could emerge to challenge Infantino.

The president of the Spanish football league, Javier Tebas, this week said Infantino’s time was “over”, telling La Gazzetta dello Sport that there is a “system that is fundamentally flawed”, which has allowed him to lead football’s global governing body for a decade.

“They are destroying the football industry – which generates tens of thousands of jobs – for an event that lasts 40 days and involves only a minority of players,” Tebas said.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, meanwhile, refused to attend the World Cup final following a series of disagreements between the European governing body and FIFA over disciplinary procedures, refereeing logistics, and match operations, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. AFP, REUTERS