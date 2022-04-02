Busy schedule points to City's superiority: Pep

LONDON • Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has welcomed the challenge of navigating through a packed fixture list this month, saying his team's busy schedule was a result of their dominance across domestic and European competitions.

City will play eight times this month in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, starting with today's top-flight game at 19th-placed Burnley.

Guardiola's side will also have to take on Liverpool twice this season - in the FA Cup semi-finals and in the league next week - as well as get through a two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie with reigning Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

The sequence of games against the Reds will be particularly tricky as the reigning English champions are just a point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side, who are the in-form top-flight team at the moment with nine successive wins.

At his press conference yesterday, Guardiola called on his players to see April as a chance to prove their title credentials.

"We have a lot of games, but it's not the first time we're doing it... We've done incredible work so far," the Catalan said.

"We still have nine games left to play (in the league). We can (make) mistakes and win the title... We're going to fight until the end, that's for sure."

Liverpool will have the opportunity to temporarily overtake City at the top of the league standings if they beat Watford in today's early game, but Guardiola said his side were completely focused on their trip to Turf Moor.

"It means nothing," Guardiola said when asked about Klopp's men playing first.

"At the end of the weekend, we will know the position that we are in but whether we are points in front or backwards, we have to do our job. Burnley away is always tough, especially with the way they play. I have incredible respect for Sean Dyche for many years. The consistent way they play shows he's a good manager."

Guardiola added key defender Ruben Dias, who has been sidelined since the start of last month, would miss today's game and was a big doubt for next week's clash against Liverpool.

"Ruben Dias and (reserve forward) Cole Palmer are out, the rest are fit. Ruben is out, I don't know how long. The doctor said four to six weeks, he is on four now. I think we need 10 days or two weeks more," he said.

Burnley's five-season stay in the top flight seems to be coming to an end after they lost three straight games to remain four points from safety.

But Dyche wants the Clarets to fight for survival until it is mathematically impossible.

"We're not overthinking it as a collective, we've got to make sure we're right for the next game and we've always had a one-game mentality," he said yesterday.

"Our mentality is to set the team up to win the game. We have to keep fighting, keep working hard and take on what's in front of us. We have to keep being relentless in our thinking."

REUTERS

