Burnley's Ramsey out for the season with knee injury, Kompany says

Feb 22, 2024, 11:16 PM
Feb 22, 2024, 11:16 PM

Burnley midfielder Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during their 5-0 loss to Arsenal, manager Vincent Kompany said on Thursday.

The 21-year-old, who has made 14 league appearances for Burnley this season, left the pitch on a stretcher around the hour mark of Saturday's game.

"Unfortunately for us, he was as bad as we thought," Kompany told reporters.

"Definitely season over. Maybe for the larger part of this year he won't feature. It's a bit of a blow for him but it's a part of the career, so we will support him the best we can."

Burnley, 19th in the table, visit Crystal Palace on Saturday. REUTERS

