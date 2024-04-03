Burnley's Kompany charged for protesting decision in Chelsea draw

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has been charged with misconduct after the Belgian protested the referee's decision to award a penalty in the 2-2 draw at Chelsea, England's Football Association said on Wednesday.

Kompany was shown a red card for protesting against the spot-kick decision when Burnley's Lorenz Assignon received a second yellow card for his foul, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

"It's alleged that the manager's language and/or behaviour around the 40th minute was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting towards a match official and/or questioned their integrity," the FA said in a statement.

A frustrated Kompany later went on to say that refereeing standards in the Premier League have dropped this season. He has until Friday to respond to the FA's charge.

Burnley are 19th in the standings, six points from the safety zone with seven games left. REUTERS

