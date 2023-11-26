Burnley's home despair continues after 2-1 defeat by West Ham

BURNLEY, England - Burnley's wait for their first home points of the season continued as they conceded twice late on to lose 2-1 to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday.

It seemed the Turf Moor faithful would finally have something to cheer as the hosts deservedly led through a Jay Rodriguez penalty just after the interval.

But West Ham, disappointing in the opening half, woke up and equalised in the 86th minute when a cross by Mohammed Kudus glanced in off home defender Dara O'Shea.

It got worse for Burnley in the first minute of stoppage time when Tomas Soucek was left unmarked to steer in a far-post finish to give the visitors three points.

Burnley, whose four points have all come away from home, remain bottom on goal difference from Everton who host Manchester United on Sunday in their first game since having 10 points deducted. REUTERS

