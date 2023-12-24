Burnley shock Fulham in 2-0 win to climb off bottom of Premier League

LONDON - Burnley claimed a shock 2-0 victory away at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday with second-half goals from Wilson Odobert and Sander Berge as Vincent Kompany's side moved off the bottom of the table.

In a game marked by Rebecca Welch becoming the first female referee to officiate a Premier League match, Fulham dominated the first half but Burnley keeper James Trafford came to their rescue several times as they went into halftime at 0-0.

Burnley then turned the tables less than two minutes into the second half when Odobert curled a shot in from range, before Berge doubled the visitors' lead 19 minutes later when he drove through the midfield and pulled the trigger from a similar position.

It was only Burnley's third win of their season and they are still in the relegation zone in 19th place with 11 points, while Fulham failed to move into the top half of the table, with Marco Silva's side dropping to 12th. REUTERS

