Burnley earn first point in draw at Forest

Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Burnley - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - September 18, 2023 Burnley's Lyle Foster reacts before being shown a red card by referee Robert Jones Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers REUTERS
Updated
17 sec ago
Published
21 sec ago

NOTTINGHAM - Burnley earned their first point since returning to the Premier League but were left frustrated by a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest on Monday after having a late goal ruled out.

Vincent Kompany's side soaked up some early pressure and then took the lead after 41 minutes with a superb finish by Zeki Amdouni after good work by Luca Kolesoho.

Burnley grew in confidence and looked comfortable in the opening stages of the second half but were rocked when Callum Hudson-Odoi curled in a superb 61st-minute equaliser.

Forest sought to maintain the momentum but it was Burnley who thought they had re-taken the lead when Lyle Foster slotted in Sander Berge's low cross but the goal was disallowed for a harsh-looking handball against Berge.

There was worse to come for Foster who was sent off in stoppage time for an elbow.

The draw lifted Forest to eighth place in the table with seven points from their five games while Burnley are 19th with one point from their four games. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top