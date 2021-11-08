Burnley draw is 'our fault', admits Chelsea boss

LONDON • Thomas Tuchel said Chelsea had only themselves to blame as the Premier League leaders were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by struggling Burnley on Saturday.

His men led through Kai Havertz's first-half header and were 11 minutes away from moving five points clear at the top before Matej Vydra stunned Stamford Bridge into silence.

It was a brutal blow to Chelsea given their territorial dominance, but they had no response as their four-match winning run in the league came to an end.

The Blues sit three points clear of Manchester City, who won at Manchester United earlier on Saturday.

Although Chelsea are unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions, this setback underlined their lack of cutting edge without injured strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Burnley should have been dead and buried before Vydra's late invention. But a fine display from Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and some wasteful Chelsea finishing allowed the visitors to escape with a point. It was just the second goal Chelsea had conceded in their last seven games in all competitions.

"It's our fault. We should have scored more. We created so many chances," Tuchel said.

"Of course I'm disappointed. If we played this game 100 times, we'd win 99 times.

"You have the opponent where you want to have them. But we let them believe it was possible to steal a point by pure luck and that's what happened."

He will hope both Lukaku and Werner are available soon after the forthcoming international break. "We are in a good place. It was a fantastic 90 minutes. We deserved more. On another game we maybe get lucky and steal some points," Tuchel added.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche paid tribute to a magnificent performance from Pope, who racked up a string of outstanding saves, pushing away a Jorginho header and repelling Callum Hudson-Odoi's low strike.

Dyche told the BBC: "We hung in there thanks to really, great saves by Nick. We felt the game might calm slightly and we found better moments in the second half.

"When you come to these clubs and they're flying like they are, you might need your 'keeper to play well. He was fantastic."

The unlikely outcome came on the back of Burnley's first league win of the season when they beat promoted Brentford 3-1 at home last Saturday and Dyche acknowledged their hard work had started to bear fruit. "They got the reward and they come here and the mentality was on show today," he said.

Ironically, a first win of the season for Norwich was not enough to save manager Daniel Farke from the sack. The Canaries beat Brentford 2-1 on Saturday but he became the fourth managerial casualty this term, following the departures of Xisco Munoz (Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle) and Nuno Espirito Santo (Tottenham).

Yesterday, Aston Villa sacked Dean Smith after they suffered a fifth successive league defeat in a 1-0 loss to Southampton on Friday.

Norwich are bottom with five points from 11 games.

