Burnley blown away by Bale force

LONDON • With a game in hand, Tottenham can still close the 10-point gap to third-placed Leicester (49) if they show the same kind of ruthlessness in brushing aside Burnley for the remainder of the Premier League season.

Their 4-0 rout of the Clarets yesterday was inspired by Gareth Bale, who netted a double in what was just his third top-flight start of the term, and further strikes by Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.

Spurs are now in eighth place on 39 points and can even move up to sixth in the table should they beat Fulham away on Thursday and depending on other results.

Looking fit and sharp, Bale produced his most impressive performance since returning on loan from Real Madrid for his second spell at the club.

There has been talk that Spurs are not keen on extending his loan, due to expire in the summer, as the club do not feel the temporary move - they are paying £250,000 (S$463,840) of his weekly £600,000 wage - has proven to be value for money.

However, Bale's form has picked up recently, with the Wales forward directly involved in seven goals in his last four appearances in all competitions, grabbing four goals and laying on three assists.

The hosts made a lightning start to yesterday's game as the 31-year-old prodded home after 68 seconds, the quickest goal Burnley have conceded in the top flight.

Bale then set up Kane for Spurs' second after 15 minutes before Moura made it 3-0 with just half an hour gone. He sealed the three points with a curling finish early in the second half and said he is coming back to his best after being previously criticised by pundits for a perceived lack of effort.

"I have been building up a little bit to get fully fit - felt comfortable and my form is coming back, it's nice to help the team," he said. "I know you get criticism but I am experienced enough to keep my head down, not say anything stupid and keep plugging away."

On playing with the likes of Kane and Son Heung-min, Bale added: "Playing with them is why I came here and what I wanted to do - it's great to be on the pitch and feeling good, hopefully, we can kick on from this, get some confidence.

"We know football isn't fair sometimes and people will criticise but all we can do inside is keep going, and we showed that today."

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho was pleased with the win and "for the players to have a smile".

On Bale's contribution, the Portuguese added: "I am very happy for him, very happy for the team because the team needs his talent... I am happy because when his condition is good he can do things like today."

