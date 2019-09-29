Bungle hands Reds 'tough' win

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Sheffield United 0

Liverpool 1

LONDON • Liverpool have begun their latest Premier League title challenge in formidable fashion but win No. 7 yesterday came riddled with imperfections, reminding everyone that Jurgen Klopp's side are mortal after all.

A week after winning at Everton, Chris Wilder's Sheffield United more than matched their gilded visitors and seemed set to take at least one point before a goalkeeping error from Dean Henderson handed Georginio Wijnaldum the vital goal in the Reds' 1-0 victory.

It was Liverpool's first win at Bramall Lane since 1990 and they are unlikely to forget it in a hurry.

Speaking to BT Sport after the match, Klopp said: "These games, they are not all beauties and you have to work hard for the results.

"You have to respect the opponent. One team deserved to win, which was us, but all respect to Sheffield United, they were tough.

"I was frustrated, and at half-time we spoke about it.

"They threw everything at us, they worked incredibly hard, they were a real threat. I am fine with the game, not overly happy but it happens.

"We didn't play our best football but there we are."

16

Liverpool's Premier League wins in a row after yesterday's victory. Manchester City hold the longest streak of 18 (August to December 2017).

Klopp may have won last season's Champions League but Wilder's managerial record is hardly shabby.

After lifting Sheffield from League One to the Premier League in three seasons, he is now suggesting that, tactically at least, he can more than hold his own and the first half seemed a case in point.

After Chris Basham had welcomed Sadio Mane to South Yorkshire with a fair but very firm ball-winning tackle, it swiftly became apparent that Wilder had identified Trent Alexander-Arnold's penchant for overlapping from right back as an opportunity to be exploited.

If Liverpool had expected their hosts to sit back with their overlapping centre-halves retreating into their shells, they were swiftly disabused as Jack O'Connell, the left-sided element of Sheffield's defensive trinity, pressed forward and Enda Stevens, the left wing-back, repeatedly accelerated into the space left behind Alexander-Arnold down the home left.

All this early pressure created openings for Oli McBurnie and Callum Robinson - where other coaches might have deployed just the one striker against Liverpool, Wilder stuck with two - and it was not long before Adrian's gloves were hit by a McBurnie shot.

So assiduous was Sheffield's pressing and closing down that, at times, it looked as if Wilder had fielded two or three more players than Klopp. With almost their every manoeuvre second guessed, Liverpool seemed in peril of suffocation.

Fortunately for Klopp, calamity of the cruellest order was beckoning for Henderson.

Meeting a weak clearance from Divock Origi's cross, Wijnaldum volleyed straight at Henderson in the 70th minute. The goalkeeper looked to have gathered routinely before inexplicably permitting the ball to slip from his fingers and through his legs before slowly, agonisingly trickling over the line.

As the Liverpool fans behind him celebrated, poor Henderson covered his face with his hands and, as if in sympathy, the sunshine which had briefly illuminated Bramall Lane was replaced by more of the rain which had earlier soaked the city.

"If he wants to be a professional footballer, these things are going to happen," Wilder said of the 22-year-old custodian, who is on loan from Manchester United.

"But if he wants to play for the top teams, if he wants to play for England, then he needs to do better, he needs to concentrate more.

"I am not going to put my arms around him, simply he needs to do better."

THE GUARDIAN, REUTERS