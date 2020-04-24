Bundesliga awaits nod for May 9 resumption

BERLIN • The German Bundesliga is ready to be the first major European football league and the first of the "Big Five", including England, France, Italy and Spain, to resume play next month - provided politicians give the green light.

At a press conference yesterday, its chief executive officer, Christian Seifert, confirmed the competition had pencilled in May 9 as its restart date, some two months after it was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Bundesliga was last in action on March 13, since earlier this month its players have all recommenced training, albeit in smaller groups, making it the only major league to return to some sort of normalcy.

While Germany has the fifth-highest Covid-19 infections in the world - up to yesterday, the country had over 151,000 cases - it has not suffered nearly as many fatalities as its neighbours, thanks to early and extensive testing.

With just over 5,300 deaths, its mortality rate is at least three to five times lower than Spain, Italy, France and Britain.

Given that the authorities have thus far managed to get a handle on the number of people succumbing to the disease, some non-essential businesses have reopened earlier this week after a month of lockdown.

The leaders of the country's 16 states are all keen to start the long haul of repairing the economy, and the Bundesliga is a key component to its revitalisation.

On whether the league could provide a much-needed fillip to what has been the biggest crisis since World War II, Seifert said it was "ready" to play its role, but would leave the ultimate decision to the local authorities.

Regional leaders in the states of Bavaria and North Rhine Westphalia said earlier this week that it was possible for the league to resume without spectators after May 9, and under strict health and safety conditions.

"For us, what is decisive is what the politicians will decide," said Seifert. "It is not for us to decide when (to restart).

"If we should start on May 9, we are ready. If it is later, we will be ready again."

16 All the state administrations must approve the German league's restart.

Seifert also added that the league had secured agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one broadcaster for payments for the rest of the season that will help keep clubs afloat amid the pandemic.

The deal with broadcasters will enable teams to have enough liquidity until June 30 and ensure that they are able to run their operations smoothly once and if the campaign resumes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS