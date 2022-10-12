Bullying 'serious issue' in football

LONDON - A survey conducted during the 2021-22 season has found that nearly 10 per cent of the 843 respondents playing in the Premier League and the English Football League - the three tiers below the top flight - had suffered bullying during their careers, with almost 5 per cent experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The Professional Footballers' Association, which is the players' union, released the data on Monday to coincide with World Mental Health Day. The feedback was collected at well-being workshops held at clubs.

The organisation said it showed the social and mental health challenges current and former professionals face, and how the union is trying to help its members.

Dr Michael Bennett, director of player well-being at the PFA, said of the statistics: "These are stark figures that illustrate how serious these issues are in the game. Based on this feedback, we have adapted the sessions this season to learn more about the type of bullying players face.

"It could be peer-on-peer bullying, for example, from teammates in the dressing room or training ground. It could be by club staff or management. We are particularly concerned around transfer windows.

"We know that players can be isolated from their squads when a club is trying to force a move. We are often dealing with cases like this. Ultimately, whether it is the training ground or the stadium on a match day, it's a player's workplace. They have a right to feel protected and safe at work."

Twelve per cent of respondents added that they had felt pressured into getting vaccinated against Covid-19 or were emotionally distressed about taking the jab. More than one-fifth - 189 players - had also experienced severe anxiety, to the point of feeling afraid or that something terrible could happen.

Dr Bennett added: "Players are often at the mercy of a short-term focus and factors outside their control, such as injury, transfer policies and team selection.

"Any of which can have a dramatic impact on their long-term career. We host well-being workshops at clubs with players of all ages, ranging from the academy to first team. These sessions are vital in creating a secure place to discuss mental health."

The PFA offers counselling or support services and 520 of its members used it in the 2021-22 season, with 47 per cent comprising current players and another 48 per cent former professionals.