Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Dec. 15-17 (all times GMT):

Friday, Dec. 15

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)

* Forest have one win in their last 12 league matches (D5 L6)

* Spurs forward Son Heung-min has two goals and three assists in his last three games.

* Tottenham still have eight players sidelined with injuries, including James Maddison and Micky van de Ven.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Newcastle United v Fulham (1500)

* Fulham have scored 16 goals in their last four matches, netting at least three times in each game.

* Newcastle have lost their last three games in all competitions, with their final Champions League group game defeat at home to AC Milan knocking them out of Europe.

* Newcastle's Kieran Trippier has the joint-most assists in the Premier League (seven).

Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500)

* Palace are on a five-match winless league run (D1 L4).

* City's Erling Haaland tops the league scoring charts with 14 goals but is an injury doubt with a foot problem.

* Palace have picked up seven points from their last five trips to the Etihad Stadium (W2 D1).

Chelsea v Sheffield United (1500)

* Chelsea have beaten Sheffield United in their last three matches in all competitions.

* The Blades picked up their first win after Chris Wilder was reappointed as manager with a 1-0 home success against Brentford, only their second victory all season.

* Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last nine league matches.

Bournemouth v Luton Town (1500)

* After failing to win any of their first nine league matches, Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth have won five and drawn one to climb out of the relegation zone and up to 14th.

* Luton have one win from their last 10 games (D2 L7) which has seen them drop into the relegation zone again (18th).

* Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke has scored four goals in his last five matches.

Burnley v Everton (1730)

* Burnley have won two of their last 20 league matches.

* Sean Dyche, who previously managed Burnley, saw his Everton side win 3-0 in the League Cup when the teams met last month.

* Everton are 17th despite a 10-point deduction after winning four of their last five games.

Sunday, Dec. 17

West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)

* In the last 19 games between the two sides in all competitions, stretching back to 1993, there has been one draw.

* Wolves' Pedro Neto has a joint-high seven assists in 10 league appearances this season.

* Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan has scored eight league goals this term - as many as in his previous two seasons combined.

Brentford v Aston Villa (1400)

* Villa are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 league games (W9 D2) to move up to third, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

* Brentford have won one of their last five games (L4) to drop to 11th.

* Villa forward Ollie Watkins has eight goals and six assists in the league this season.

Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion (1400)

* Arsenal are unbeaten at home this season (W6 D2), scoring 20 goals and conceding eight.

* Brighton have beaten Arsenal in three of their last four games in all competitions.

* Brighton have six goalscorers under the age of 23 in the league this season. Their top scorer Evan Ferguson (six goals) is only 19.

Liverpool v Manchester United (1630)

* Liverpool beat United 7-0 in the same fixture last season.

* Sixth-placed United have scored the fewest goals among the top 14 teams in the league (18) and have a goal difference of minus 3.

* Liverpool have a perfect record at Anfield this season in all competitions with 11 wins. REUTERS