Bulgarian football club owner Iliyan Filipov shot dead, BNR reports

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SOFIA, Sept 30 - A prominent Bulgarian businessman and president of a top league football club was shot dead in the city of Plovdiv early on Wednesday, BNR news and other local media reported.

Iliyan Filipov - owner of one of Bulgaria's largest transport and logistics companies, PIMK, and majority shareholder in FC Botev Plovdiv - was killed around 1 a.m. local time at a property he owned in the city, according to the reports.

Officers had blocked the main exit and entry points in Plovdiv, which is around 90 miles southeast capital the capital Sofia, the police force said.

"We are actively pursuing all possible leads," Plovdiv District Prosecutor Vanya Hristeva said in a briefing. REUTERS