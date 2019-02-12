Buffon calls on PSG to show 'spirit of sacrifice'

PARIS • So much has changed since the Champions League last-16 draw was made in December. Paris Saint-Germain were flying, Manchester United were in free fall and British pundits feared for the worst.

But it is PSG, and not the Red Devils, who will go into today's first leg with a sense of trepidation after arriving at Old Trafford with a decimated squad.

Two of their front three, Neymar and Edinson Cavani, have been ruled out through injuries, along with defender Thomas Meunier.

Their absences have thrown Thomas Tuchel's preparations into disarray, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon calling on his teammates to show "more of a spirit of sacrifice" to make up for the drop in quality.

Lamenting their weakened state, he told CNN: "This is a problem for us. I'm not sure if it's a big problem or a little one.

"I hope it's only a small problem but... it's going to be heavy going."

He also told Sky Sports: "Football is strange. Two months ago, all the people thought that PSG would have passed the test easily. Seeing what has happened to us and the evolution at Manchester today, at least we are even."

While his comments do not bode well against an in-form United, who are on a roll after 10 wins in 11 games, PSG do have a star player champing at the bit to prove a point against his former club.

BACKS AGAINST THE WALL This is a problem for us. I'm not sure if it's a big problem or a little one. I hope it's only a small problem but... It's going to be heavy going. GIANLUIGI BUFFON, Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper, on the front-line injury crisis his team face for their Champions League game against Manchester United today.

Written off as a £60 million (S$105 million) flop, Angel di Maria, who lasted just one season at United from 2014-15, will have a vital role to play for the visitors.

According to a tweet from Manchester Evening News writer Samuel Luckhurst, the Argentina forward will line up alongside Kylian Mbappe and Julian Draxler as Tuchel rejigs his attacking trio.

In a recent interview with radio station France Bleu, di Maria lifted the lid on his inability to settle in England, saying: "I only stayed one year. It wasn't the best period of my career, or they didn't let me have my best time there. But thanks to God, I was able to come to PSG and be myself again."

If the French champions are to overcome their injury woes and put themselves in a strong position before the March 6 return leg at the Parc des Princes, they will certainly need him at his best.

Tuchel revealed that he is counting on di Maria to show his true self on the pitch, something that the United faithful only witnessed fleetingly. He said: "He is a gift for me. Everything is very easy with him because he is a top professional. He has extraordinary quality and works so hard."

It was also not all doom and gloom for the German boss after it was revealed Marco Verratti had won his fitness race following three weeks out with an ankle injury.

The Italy midfielder, who travelled with the squad, said he felt good and was really happy.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE