Buck stops with 'passive' Kroenke for Arsenal fans

LONDON • Groups of influential Arsenal supporters' organisations, fanzines and blogs have joined forces to call for better leadership of the club and have hit out at Stan Kroenke's "passive ownership".

A total of 16 signatories, including the Arsenal Supporters' Trust, published a joint statement on Monday demanding change as the Gunners prepare for a third straight season without Champions League football.

Under the hashtag #WeCareDoYou, it highlighted a number of issues including the "soulless" atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium and a lack of transfer strategy.

"As Arsenal fans, we have watched with frustration as the team's football performances have declined," the statement began.

"When Stan Kroenke began buying Arsenal shares, the club had just competed in a first Champions League final. Twelve years on, Arsenal are about to play in the Europa League for the third year running."

Kroenke began investing in the club in 2007 and, through his company Kroenke Sports Enterprises (KSE), he continued to increase his stake until he eventually took full ownership of the club last year.

"Off the pitch, fans have never felt more marginalised, less listened to or valued," the statement added.

"Our club feels like an investment vehicle, personified by the owner's statement that he didn't buy Arsenal to win trophies. It is sad that an institution like Arsenal FC has such passive ownership."

The timing of the statement coincided with their game on Monday against Colorado Rapids, a Major League Soccer franchise also owned by KSE. It was their first pre-season match on their United States tour. The Gunners won 3-0 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in suburban Denver with goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and James Olayinka.

Kroenke also owns the National Basketball Association's Denver Nuggets, the National Hockey League's Colorado Avalanche and the National Football League's Los Angeles Rams. None have won a title under his control.

At Arsenal, "Kroenke Out" campaigns have gathered pace over recent seasons, but were often overshadowed by calls for former manager Arsene Wenger to be replaced.

Wenger left the club last year and Unai Emery was appointed his successor, with Arsenal finishing fifth and losing the Europa League final to Chelsea in his first season.

The Spaniard is also facing another problem, as he awaits a decision on Laurent Koscielny after the captain refused to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour.

The 33-year-old French centre-back, who has a year left on his contract, has been linked with Ligue 1 clubs Bordeaux and Lyon.

"I spoke with him three times. We wanted him to come with us, but he decided to stay," Emery said after the match in Denver.

"For me now, it's clear. We need to keep moving ahead."

