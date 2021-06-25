Bubbly Spain thirsty for more

SEVILLE • Luis Enrique was relieved to be proved right that Spain were like a bottle of champagne waiting to pop after his side ended their struggle for goals in style with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia at Euro 2020 on Wednesday.

The coach made the comparison before the game on the back of disappointing draws against Sweden (0-0) and Poland (1-1) in Group E.

It was a different story against the Slovaks, as Spain let loose in Seville to show their true potential for the first time at the tournament.

But Enrique was not getting carried away as his side secured second spot in the group - behind Sweden - to reach the last 16. They will face Group D runners-up Croatia on Monday.

"We will go step by step. I've spoken about what I believe we can achieve and the expectations we have as a national team and I haven't changed my opinion," the Spaniard said.

"We have certainly popped that bottle of Cava, we are delighted, we are pleased the fans and players have had a good time. Now it's time for us to get another bottle of Cava and see if we can pop that too."

Spain's victory was the biggest of the tournament so far and came courtesy of goals from Aymeric Laporte, Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres, as well as own goals from Martin Dubravka and Juraj Kucka.

"It is a relief. Not just for me, but in terms of what it means with our ability to achieve a convincing result with our style," Enrique added. "I believe people can have plenty of complaints, but I really don't think there can be any criticism of today.

"We will prepare for the last 16 with plenty of confidence and we're desperate for Monday to come around soon."

This Spanish team may not have the individual talent of previous sides, particularly the all-conquering squad that collected two European Championships and the World Cup between 2008 and 2012, but they have a workmanlike quality that has made them hard to beat. And now they have added goals.

They have lost just once in their last 27 matches dating back to November 2018 - the only blemish being a 1-0 loss to Ukraine in Kiev last October.

Since Enrique took charge there were a pair of stunning 6-0 wins over Germany and Croatia. But there have been some difficult days too with critics swirling, especially after he failed to pick a single Real Madrid player for the tournament, which put him in the firing line of many eager to write the team off at the slightest sign of weakness.

But with Pedri a master in the midfield, providing a supply of pinpoint passes to the front three, Spain found their mojo against an admittedly woeful Slovakia just when they needed a party-starter.

Key numbers from the group stage

2.62 Goals per match in the Euro 2020 group stage, with 94 goals in total. Euro 2016 averaged 1.92 goals per game in the same number of 36 matches. 3 Pitch invasions - from a Greenpeace advocate on a parachute to a cryptocurrency advertiser to an anti-LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) law protester. 8 Own goals. That is five more than the tournament record of three at Euro 2016. And in the 40 years between 2016 and the tournament in 1976, there were only nine own goals in total. 62 Hungary made the most number of tackles - 12 more than Germany, who are second on the list.

Next up for them is a clash in Copenhagen with World Cup 2018 runners-up Croatia, a side captained by Real's veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

"They are a top team with players we know well, we played in the Nations League two years ago as well," Enrique said. "It will be a tough match but when you get to last 16 you can't expect easy teams."

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic has backed Spain as one of the favourites in the tournament.

"After the third goal, I think it turned into an exhibition match for Spain," he said.

"They have shown their qualities today. I think they have what it takes to be one of the candidates for the title."

