Bruno a 'big boost' in dramatic draw

LONDON • The good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is that unlike last season, Manchester United did not throw in the towel against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Even after a comical start, with goalkeeper David de Gea's error contributing to Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin's opening goal inside just three minutes, they kept their cool and kept going.

The hosts then had a goalkeeping howler of their own as Bruno Fernandes caught Jordan Pickford out of position and scored with a long-range strike.

Both stoppers, however, partially redeemed themselves, making crucial saves late in the game.

Pickford, in particular, produced a brilliant double save in the final minute as the game finished 1-1 at Goodison Park.

Everton were denied a stoppage-time winner when Calvert-Lewin's strike was ruled out by the video assistant referee (VAR). Gylfi Sigurdsson, who was lying in an offside position and in the path of de Gea, was deemed to have obstructed the goalkeeper's view.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti was incensed by the decision and he was sent off after remonstrating with referee Chris Kavanagh following the final whistle.

The Italian told Sky Sports: "The goal (Calvert-Lewin's disallowed strike) was a borderline situation. He (the referee) says that Gylfi was offside, but in our opinion, he did not affect the vision of de Gea."

For United, there were more positives than negatives despite failing to narrow the three-point gap to fourth-placed Chelsea (45).

Their midfield is stronger with Fernandes at its core and they continued their six-game unbeaten run since his debut last month.

On the Portugal international's impressive form since his £47million (S$83.4 million) move, United manager Solskjaer said: "He's that type of player who's always going to be dangerous.

"He's in and around the place, he has a big smile and he's been a big boost for everyone."

But while Fernandes has made the Red Devils' offence more potent, there are increasing concerns over de Gea's No. 1 position.

The Spaniard has made seven errors leading directly to a goal in the league since last season - the joint-highest alongside Newcastle's Martin Dubravka and Bernd Leno of Arsenal. Solskjaer has backed de Gea, insisting he is still "the best 'keeper in the world".

But he also hinted that Dean Henderson, who has been on loan at Sheffield United, could be recalled next season. The Blades have conceded the second-fewest goals in the top flight (25) behind Liverpool (20)

"The day he comes back, he will be fighting to play," he said.

