Brunei out, Timor Leste in for Suzuki Cup

Timor-Leste have been confirmed as the final team in Group A for the Dec 5-Jan 1 AFF Suzuki Cup, after Brunei pulled out of contention.

The two teams were scheduled to contest a play-off game on Dec 1 that would see the winner join Thailand, Myanmar, Philippines and hosts Singapore in Group A.

Defending champions Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia and Laos are in Group B.

The Asean Football Federation (AFF) said last night that the Football Association of Brunei (FABD) had informed them that they would withdraw from the play-off match with Timor-Leste, citing "complications caused by the pandemic on the team's preparations".

FABD president Matusin Matasan said they were disappointed at not being a part of the Suzuki Cup, adding that the Covid-19 pandemic had "far-reaching effects" on the Brunei team's preparations and "while all efforts have been put forth to resolve the difficulties, it proved to be too complicated at this late juncture".

"We wish AFF all the success for the upcoming tournament and look forward to joining the competition once again in the next edition," he noted.

AFF president Khiev Sameth said the regional body "fully understands and empathises" with the FABD. He added: "We know our Asean region has been hard hit by the pandemic and are all striving to overcome the challenges in various ways. While we'll miss seeing the Brunei team in action this year, we know they will come back stronger than before and look forward to their participation in the future."

Four-time champions Singapore will kick off their campaign against Myanmar on Dec 5 at the National Stadium.