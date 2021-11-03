Brugge more important than United game: Pep

LONDON • Manchester City are completely focused on today's Champions League group game against Club Brugge and will not have the weekend's Manchester derby in the Premier League in mind, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Last season's finalists are second in Group A, a point behind unbeaten Paris Saint-Germain (seven) after three games.

Premier League champions City are up against rivals United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Guardiola's side sit five points behind league leaders Chelsea (25) but the Catalan said, unlike the Champions League, they would have plenty of games to catch up in the title race with not even a third of the domestic season played.

"This game is much more important than the United game. It gives us an incredible step forward to qualify for the last 16," the 50-year-old said yesterday.

"In the Premier League, there are many games, here just six (in the group stage) - now three left. The third and fourth games are the most important games and we need to take it seriously.

"Tomorrow, we have a chance, every year is more difficult. It's just six games, lose more than one or two (and) it's difficult. We already lost in Paris."

City beat Brugge 5-1 in the reverse fixture and Guardiola said he expects a backlash when the Belgian side visit the Etihad, even though most critics are not expecting anything more than a routine victory for his men.

"Of course, I'm pretty sure they will adjust things to punish us. We have to adjust to get better. It's normal, it will be a completely different game," he added.

City have lost two games in a row in all competitions - one via a penalty shoot-out to West Ham in the League Cup - but Guardiola said he was not thinking too much about the results.

Their previous game was a 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the league.

"You win or lose but I'm only concerned with the way we play. The defeat was tough, you know the calendar how demanding it is," he said. "What we have done the last month, we want to finish this run well after the United game, before the international break."

Guardiola also sent a message of support to former City striker Sergio Aguero, who has been ruled out for three months following a cardiac evaluation.

Their all-time top scorer with 260 goals moved to Barcelona in the close season on a free transfer but he remains cherished among the blue half of Manchester, with a statue set to be built in his honour at the Etihad.

"It was difficult news for everyone, especially him and his family. We wish him a safe recovery, doesn't matter the time (it takes)," Guardiola said.

"Life is much more important than anything else."

REUTERS

MAN CITY V CLUB BRUGGE

Singtel TV Ch111 & StarHub Ch215, tomorrow, 3.55am​