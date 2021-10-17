Bruce vows to battle on

LONDON • A new era beckons for Newcastle today, when a packed St James' Park will witness the Magpies' first match since a takeover of the club led by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

But for all the optimism, one man is alone facing all the criticism.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce insists he will fight to keep his job, as speculation swirls that he faces the sack despite being allowed to take charge of today's home game against Tottenham.

Bruce will reach 1,000 matches as a manager this weekend, but that landmark could be a bittersweet moment if it proves to be his last Premier League match as boss of the Tyneside club.

The 60-year-old was reportedly set for the sack following last week's £300 million (S$555.8 million) takeover of the Premier League strugglers.

He has been granted a stay of execution after new Newcastle director Amanda Staveley announced on Friday there would be no immediate decision on his future.

But it remains unlikely he will be in charge for much longer. The Magpies are linked with former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, ex-Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre and Villarreal chief Unai Emery among many others.

However, Bruce made it clear he would love the opportunity to turn around underperforming Newcastle, lying in the relegation zone.

He said: "Who wouldn't want this job now going forward, the way it is, the way it looks in the future?

"Certainly I would and I'm sure there's hundreds who'd want to do the same thing. There are exciting times ahead for the club, for sure."

Bruce said his job status had not been on the agenda during a brief meeting with his new employers.

"There were no discussions on my future, it was all about the team, injuries and how we are looking for the weekend. It was very informal and I have to say they were very good people," he said.

Most Newcastle fans will shed no tears when Bruce's time in charge comes to an end. A recent poll from the Newcastle United Supporters Trust found that 94 per cent of fans wanted him to resign.

The Magpies are without a win in their seven league games, a dismal record that has prompted many fans to jeer Bruce during matches.

In asking fans to back him and his team this weekend, Staveley hinted a managerial move was still on the agenda.

"If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team," she said.

Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito is relaxed over Harry Kane's goalscoring form and has backed the striker to get back on the scoresheet soon.

Kane has no goals in the Premier League this season but has found the net five times in the Europa Conference League. He has also been on target for England three times in World Cup qualifying.

"It's normal (the reaction to his form). Harry for sure is used to it, but we are relaxed," said Nuno, whose team have lost three of their last four league games.

"He's a fantastic football player, and naturally goals will come."

Winger Steven Bergwijn has returned to training after recovering from an ankle injury but Nuno said that he was unsure if the Dutchman could feature.

Two unnamed Spurs players tested positive for Covid-19 and will be sidelined from today's trip.

For Newcastle, Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett are the only two absentees for this clash.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

NEWCASTLE V TOTTENHAM

Singtel TV Ch102 & StarHub Ch227, 11.30pm