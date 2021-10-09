Bruce prepared to go

LONDON • The first game of the new Saudi Arabia-led Newcastle United will take place on Oct 17 when they host Tottenham in the English Premier League.

That contest is set to be the 1,000th game of Steve Bruce's managerial career, but it could well be the beginning of the end of his two-year stint on Tyneside.

Despite being a Geordie, the former Manchester United defender has struggled to win over the fans and sceptics since joining in July 2019 with his negative brand of football.

The Magpies have yet to win in the top flight this season, are languishing in 19th place and have conceded a joint-worst 16 goals.

Relegation would be a nightmare coming so soon after one of the biggest takeovers in English football and, to ward off that possibility, Bruce might be replaced.

The BBC yesterday reported that Newcastle's new owners, a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund, will hold more talks with the 60-year-old regarding his future next week.

Bruce also admitted he might soon be sacked.

"I want to continue, I'd like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for them," he told the Daily Telegraph.

"New owners normally want a new manager. I've been around long enough to understand that.

"I have said from the first day news of this takeover came out in public that if it is the best thing for the football club, if it takes this magnificent football club forward, then I am all for it.

"I'm not going to be bitter or angry about anything, whatever happens. Of course, there will be sadness if I lose my job.

"It's the job I've wanted my whole life... and as hard as it's been, I have been enormously proud to be manager of Newcastle United. That will never change."

The lifelong Newcastle fan added that he was pained by some of the criticism and abuse he had received during his tenure.

"Some of the things written and said about me, the abuse on social media, I'm just glad my parents were not still alive to see and hear it because it would have broken their hearts," he said. "This was their home and their people. This was their city, it is where I'm from and where I always wanted to return. But, as tough as it has been, I've tried to enjoy it as much as I can.

"The takeover is a chance for this club to be what every supporter has wanted it to be for so long.

"If this is the real deal, I'll be happy for the fans because, at the end of the day, that is what I am."

