Brothers to Spur their team on at Wembley

Ow Yong brothers Chaan Hoa (left) and Chaan Loung had the experience of a lifetime when they attended a Tottenham training session at the Premier League club's training facility at Enfield, north London, yesterday. The brothers managed to get up close and personal with Spurs stars, including Harry Kane and Dele Alli, and will cheer the team on when they host Manchester United at Wembley tomorrow. Chaan Loung won the trip to see their beloved Spurs as part of the "AIA Mission: Spurs - Celebrate Courage Over Adversity" contest.