British lawmakers call on Premier League to reduce volume of gambling adverts

MANCHESTER – British members of parliament are calling on the English Premier League and other governing bodies to reduce the volume of gambling adverts in stadiums, citing a study that found nearly 7,000 visible gambling messages during six league matches.

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee report on gambling regulation released on Dec 21 encourages the reduction to minimise children’s exposure to gambling advertising.

It concluded the government should take a more precautionary approach to advertising than what was proposed in the gambling White Paper (policy document).

“While gambling regulation should not overly impinge on the freedom to enjoy what is a problem-free pastime for the majority, more should be done to shield both children and people who have experienced problem gambling from what often seems like a bombardment of advertising branding at football and other sporting events,” committee chair Caroline Dinenage said.

The Gosport MP said the government needs to go further than the proposals in the White Paper published earlier in 2023 and “work with sports governing bodies on cutting the sheer volume of betting adverts people are being exposed to”.

A recent study found that front-of-shirt gambling branding made up 7 per cent of all gambling branding that was visible during 10 broadcast matches surveyed.

The committee said while they welcome the decrease in gambling sponsorship on Premier League players’ shirts, it does not reduce the volume of adverts visible during a game.

The report backed many of the provisions in the gambling White Paper, including developing a system of financial risk checks by gambling operators on customer accounts that lose a certain amount of money within a certain timeframe.

The committee was also in favour of the government’s plan to implement extra online protections for young adults through a lower stake limit and thresholds for triggering financial risk checks.

The British government recently announced they were considering a statutory levy paid by gambling operators to fund gambling addiction research, prevent and treatment, which the report supported.

The Big Step, a campaign group that aims to end all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football, told the BBC: “Gambling advertising in our national sport is out of control, with thousands of ads for addictive products infecting the minds of children every single match.

“Behind every advert is the reality that gambling causes devastating harm to millions of families in the UK.

“Although it’s welcome that these MPs are calling for action, sadly their recommendations do not touch the sides.”

In May, Brentford striker Ivan Toney was banned from all football-related activity for eight months over 262 breaches of betting rules.

Former Newcastle United and Cardiff City forward Michael Chopra previously said the proliferation of gambling in football made his addiction worse.

In October, Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali was banned for 10 months for breaching betting rules while playing for AC Milan in Italy. REUTERS, AFP