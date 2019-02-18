'Brilliant' Foden to the fore for City

LONDON • The 4-1 scoreline was anything but comfortable for Manchester City, but Pep Guardiola knows that in Phil Foden, he has a "player who is ready to play".

The Spaniard sang the burgeoning talent's praises for producing a "brilliant" display against League Two minnows Newport County, after the 18-year-old scored twice on Saturday to help City reach the FA Cup quarter-finals and keep alive their bid for an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Leroy Sane and Riyad Mahrez scored the other goals as the Premier League champions left it late to break the home team's brave resistance.

Guardiola told reporters afterwards: "Today was a good test for him, with second balls, long balls, he had to adapt.

"He learnt a lot, I'm sure, and he helped us to win the game with two incredible goals.

"We know that he's a guy who (is) close to the box and has this mentality to score goals, and he has the ability to do that. He was top."

Although City dominated possession, the visitors endured "a really tough game", with City clinging on to a one-goal lead with only two minutes of normal time remaining after Padraig Amond, capitalising on a mistake by Aymeric Laporte, lobbed Ederson.

However, Foden and Mahrez struck again for City to end hopes of a Newport fightback, and Guardiola, who picked a strong team, was full of praise for Michael Flynn's men on and off the field.

Asked about the atmosphere at Rodney Parade, the City manager said: "I'm quite surprised. The support of the team was incredible, chanting 'Who are you?' was nice.

"I understand completely why Leicester and Middlesbrough suffer a lot in this stadium. It was tight - we scored the third goal just before 90 minutes. But we knew the game would be tight.

"What they do, they do incredibly. They attack the channels with long balls, in the second balls, they are physical and strong, every throw-in and free kick they are always dangerous because they train a lot and do it really well.

"We opened the scoring in the game and believed it was done. They showed us how incredible they are and a big compliment for them. It was lucky that Phil got the third goal.

"The home crowd was amazing. Winning here, I understand English football today better than ever and how tough the Cup is in these conditions.

"Newport used their strengths and we are not used to playing against that every week. That's why the Cup is so special."

In the other ties, Brighton moved into the quarter-finals for the second successive season as goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia clinched a 2-1 win over Championship outfit Derby.

Second-tier strugglers Millwall also advanced to the last eight after a 1-0 win at League One side AFC Wimbledon, courtesy of Murray Wallace's headed winner.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN