Brighton, scourge of London

LONDON • Brighton and Hove Albion reprised their role as a thorn in the side of the English Premier League's top-four contenders, ending the home side's four-match winning run with a last-gasp 1-0 triumph at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium yesterday.

One week earlier, they recorded another away win in north London - a 2-1 victory over Arsenal.

The Seagulls, who had lost all four of their previous league games away to Tottenham, are now only the second team in Premier League history to beat both the Gunners and Spurs in consecutive away league matches after Hull City in 2008.

Their winner came in the 90th minute via Leandro Trossard, who picked up a loose ball inside the penalty box, drove towards goal and put the ball wide of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with a low angled shot with the outside of his foot.

The Belgian told BT Sport: "Tottenham are a great side and to beat Tottenham and Arsenal feels great. We created some chances and I think it is a deserved win."

However, Arsenal were unable to capitalise on the result, as they succumbed 1-0 at Southampton yesterday. Fourth-placed Spurs (57) stayed three points ahead of both the Gunners and Manchester United, who beat Norwich 3-2.

Brighton moved up to 10th on 40 points.

Spurs defender Eric Dier told BT Sport: "We knew it was going to be tough and I don't think we were right from the beginning. We struggled to create chances and conceded a sloppy goal.

"We wanted to set a marker and we haven't done that. I am sure there will be a lot of twists and turns."

His manager Antonio Conte admitted his side moved the ball too slowly but felt a draw would have been a fairer result.

He told BT Sport: "A difficult game, we knew this. I had seen them against Arsenal and we knew what could happen tactically. It was tactical game.

"We started very slowly and in this type of game, you have to move the ball more quickly. Maybe the weather... I want to find an excuse, but it was not a good game for us."

When asked if yesterday's win felt better than the one against Arsenal, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: "It feels it. The work rate and discipline against a top team.

"It felt like we had good organisation and attitude to defend and being brave with the ball.

"It wasn't a smash and grab and we were playing against a team with some world-class players who are in a good moment."

Spurs produced a lacklustre display and looked set for a frustrating stalemate before Trossard made things even worse with his late intervention.

They managed only one attempt on goal in a dismal first half in which Brighton were by far the better side.

Spurs showed a little more urgency after the break with Son Heung-min twice having shots blocked.

They finished the game with just five shots, none of which were on target.