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Hull City's Scottish striker Oli McBurnie (centre right) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the match against Brighton and Hove Albion on Nov 22.

KINGSTON UPON HULL, England - Hull striker Oli McBurnie damaged Brighton’s Premier League title challenge with a pair of stoppage-time goals to seal a 2-0 win after an inspired display from Tigers goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis.

Brighton were left to rue Tzolakis’s incredible performance and their lack of a ruthless touch in front of goal at the MKM Stadium on Nov 22.

Crucially, the Seagulls finished with 10 men after Costinha was sent off for a second booking in the closing minutes.

McBurnie ensured Hull took advantage of Costinha’s dismissal as the Scotland international struck twice in the final seconds.

Arsenal’s 2-2 draw at Newcastle and Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Fulham on Nov 21 had given Brighton the chance to accelerate their title challenge.

Brighton have already beaten Arsenal and City this season to emphasise their ability to trade blows with the Premier League’s heavyweights.

But their failure to kill off Hull suggested it remains unlikely they can keep pace with champions Arsenal over the course of an entire season.

Fabian Hurzler’s side remain in second place but trail Arsenal by six points after their third league defeat in 11 games.

After opening the season with successive victories against Manchester United and Coventry, Hull had gone eight league games without a win to spark fears of an immediate return to the Championship.

Their gritty victory lifted them to 11th place to ease those concerns.

In the first meeting between the sides since 2016, Brighton should have taken a 10th-minute lead when Maxim De Cuyper’s low cross reached Diego Gomez in the six-yard box.

Gomez looked certain to score but Tzolakis produced a superb save to claw away the sliding midfielder’s shot.

Brighton wasted another good chance moments later as Pascal Gross hooked De Cuyper’s cross to Costinha, who somehow scuffed wide with the goal at his mercy.

Hull City's Oli McBurnie scores their first goal. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yasin Ayari blasted against the crossbar from the edge of the area before the Hull keeper stopped Georginio Rutter’s close-range shot from the rebound.

Tzolakis came to Hull’s rescue yet again in first half stoppage-time.

De Cuyper’s cross caused panic in the Hull area and Gomez pulled the trigger with a powerful strike, but Tzolakis was equal to it, sticking out a boot to save.

Tzolakis pushed away Gross’s curler immediately after half-time, while Gomez lashed narrowly wide from an acute angle.

Even when Brighton finally got the ball past Tzolakis, they ended up frustrated as Regan Slater headed Charalampos Kostoulas’s chip off the line.

The turning point came in the 89th minute when Costinha dragged down Sorba Thomas to stop a breakaway, earning a second yellow card that gave Hull the chance to steal the points.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Costinha reacts as he leaves the pitch after being shown a red card by referee Peter Bankes. PHOTO: REUTERS

They did exactly that two minutes into stoppage-time as McBurnie poked home from close-range after Slater and Lucas Gourna-Douath cut through the Brighton defence.

Brighton were shattered and McBurnie rubbed salt into their wounds with another tap-in from Mohamed Belloumi’s pass with virtually the last kick of the game.