Yellow wall ready for fiery Klassiker

DORTMUND - He is the well-respected national captain who skippered West Germany to World Cup glory in 1990, but even the normally composed Lothar Matthaus lost his cool one fiery afternoon in April 1997.

Frustrated by national teammate Andreas Moller's diving antics during their Bundesliga clash, Bayern Munich's Matthaus stood in front of his rival and rubbed his eyes, as if to taunt the Borussia Dortmund attacker for being a crybaby. Moller responded by slapping his opponent's face.

"I wanted to tell him to play on, to show that you're a man," said Matthaus.

The match ended 1-1, but both clubs' rivalry - known as Der Klassiker - intensified from that point on.

While famous football battles are drawn along political (Real Madrid-Barcelona), religious (Rangers-Celtic), and geographical (Manchester United-Manchester City) lines, Der Klassiker is simply a showdown between two of Germany's most successful clubs.

On Saturday, the German giants are set for their 107th Bundesliga clash when they meet at the Signal Iduna Park.

The fixture has been lopsided in recent seasons - Bayern have won their last seven league encounters and 14 out of 20 as they lifted the last 10 Bundesliga crowns.

But this season's clash looks to be the most competitive one yet, with the top six teams within three points of surprise leaders Union Berlin after eight matches.

Both Dortmund and Bayern are stacked with established stars, but this tie could be determined by their talented and highly sought-after youngsters who are also former England youth international teammates and friends off the pitch.

In the yellow corner, Jude Bellingham has already been entrusted with the captain's armband despite still being a teenager. Capable of lying deeper in central midfield or playing as an inverted winger, the Englishman is able to marry aggression with smooth passing and movement, which can cause problems for opponents.

In the red corner, fellow 19-year-old Jamal Musiala, who has since switched allegiance to the German national team, is a more attacking midfielder who loves to dribble and already has five goals and three assists in seven games.