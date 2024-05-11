Brest's hopes of second spot fade after 1-1 draw with Reims

Brest held on for a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Reims to remain third in the Ligue 1 standings as their chance of overtaking second-placed AS Monaco slipped away.

Reims took the lead in the 25th minute with a header from Marshall Munetsi, who had met Junya Ito's cross on the counter-attack. The hosts levelled before the break through Lilian Brassier's header from a Kenny Lala free-kick.

Brest were dominant in the second half but failed to find the back of the net, with winger Jeremy Le Douaron and striker Steve Mounie coming closest.

Eric Roy's side, who qualified for Europe for the first time, have their sights set on a Champions League spot through a top-four finish.

They have 58 points with one game remaining, three behind Monaco who play Montpellier on Sunday, and three clear of Lille, who face Nantes. Monaco have two games left and also have a superior goal difference to Brest. REUTERS