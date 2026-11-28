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Brest go third in Ligue 1 with 1-0 win over Paris FC

Nov 27 - Paris FC’s hopes of joining high-flying neighbours Paris St Germain at the top of the Ligue 1 standings were dashed at Brest on Friday as the hosts won 1-0 to move provisionally into third place.

• An away win for Paris FC would have moved them to 26 points alongside the champions but it was Brest who advanced their cause as Luck Zogbe scored after 21 minutes.

• He struck home the rebound after Ludovic Ajorque’s left footed effort had thundered off the post at the Stade Francis-Le Blé.

• Brest have now 21 points from their opening 12 games of the French league season, moving above Lille, Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille, who are all still to play this weekend.

• Brest have won four league games in a row while defeat ended Paris’ sequence of three successive wins. REUTERS