Brentford’s Van den Berg gets first Dutch call-up

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Southampton v Brentford - St Mary's Stadium, Southampton, Britain - January 4, 2025 Brentford's Sepp van den Berg celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley/File Photo

Nov 10 - Netherlands have called up uncapped defender Sepp van den Berg to their squad for their Nations League matches against Greece and Germany, the Dutch football association said on Tuesday.

• The 24-year-old, who is in his third season at Brentford, replaces captain Virgil van Dijk, who withdrew from the squad on Monday.

• Van Dijk played in Liverpool's 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, keeping up his record of playing every minute in the Premier League this season, but a KNVB statement said he was not fit for the two internationals.

• Striker Brian Brobbey, who played for Sunderland in their 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, also withdrew on Monday.

• The Dutch host Greece in a top-of-the-table Group A2 clash in Amsterdam on Friday before meeting Germany in Berlin on Monday.

• Netherlands have collected eight points from their first four matches and a win on Friday would send them into the quarter-finals. REUTERS