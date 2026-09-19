Brentford hammer London neighbours Chelsea 3-0

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LONDON, Sept 18 - Brentford beat their big-spending west London rivals Chelsea 3-0 on Friday with second-half goals by forwards Jaidon Anthony, Igor Thiago and Fabio Carvalho condemning Xabi Alonso's men to their third straight Premier League game without a win.

Anthony pounced in the 61st minute when he nodded in from close range after Jannik Schuster headed a corner back across the goal, extending Chelsea's long run of league games without a clean sheet to 21.

Thiago made it 2-0 in the 83rd minute when Emiliano Martinez saved from Kevin Schade on a breakaway but the ball dropped to the Brazilian who made no mistake. Substitute Carvalho wrapped up the win when he turned in a cross by Schade in added time.

Brentford's win pushed the Bees, who are unbeaten so far in the league, up to third in the table ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures. Chelsea sit in seventh place. REUTERS