Breaking Pele's mark a long wait for Messi

BUENOS AIRES • Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick to give Argentina a 3-0 home win over Bolivia in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday, lifting him above Pele as South America's top international scorer with 79 goals.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward got the opener after 14 minutes, dancing around the Bolivian defence before curling the ball into the net from just outside the box.

The Argentina captain made it 2-0 in the 64th minute, after working a one-two with Lautaro Martinez. He then completed the hat-trick with two minutes left, crashing home a rebound from close range.

On passing Pele (77 goals), Messi said: "I was really anxious, and I really wanted to enjoy it. I've waited a long time for this, I went for it, and I dreamt about it. It's a unique moment for the way it came about, after waiting so long."

Argentinian fans were allowed to watch their national team for the first time since the start of the pandemic and Messi broke down in tears as he paraded the Copa America trophy at the Monumental Stadium after the match.

La Albiceleste became South American champions in July, their first major title in 28 years, and the 34-year-old danced with his teammates in front of the 21,000 supporters present.

"There was no better way to celebrate than by being here," he said. "My mum is here, my siblings are in the stands. They have suffered so much and they are here celebrating. I am very happy."

Argentina are second, six points behind Brazil in the 10-team qualifying group for Qatar 2022.

The Selecao kept up their 100 per cent record with their eighth win in as many matches.

Everton Ribeiro got his second goal in two games to help the hosts to a 2-0 win over Peru. Neymar grabbed the other, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward later complained that he is not being given the respect he deserves.

The 29-year-old, who also assisted Everton, was criticised by fans and commentators for getting involved in scuffles and for being out of shape - accusations he said were ridiculous.

"I don't know what more I need to do in this shirt for the fans to respect Neymar," he added.

Lifting up his shirt to show his abs, after pictures on social media appeared to indicate that he had a paunch, he said: "This has been happening for a long time, from you reporters, commentators, and others as well. Sometimes, I don't even want to give interviews but I do my bit at important moments."

The top four teams qualify automatically and the fifth-placed side will go into an inter-regional play-off.

REUTERS