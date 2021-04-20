Breakaway will be death of fairy tales

If you want proof of dreaming, open a history book. Pick any one from a dusty, rich shelf. Take the English Premier League. There they are, Blackburn Rovers, title-holders, 1994-95. Look further, look anywhere. In Spain, 1999-2000 winners, Deportivo La Coruna. Out from the unexceptional shadows and into the brilliant sun.

Keep flicking pages, keep traversing the continent. Look and you'll find a dream found. Italian league, 1990-91 champions, Sampdoria. Evidence that sport is not fully owned by the favourites nor is it the preserve only of the financially muscled.