Samba fever hit Singapore as about 40 fans turned up at the JW Marriott Singapore South Beach to catch the Brazilian national football team, including superstar Neymar, before they left the hotel for training at the Kallang Football Hub yesterday evening.

The five-time world champions are here for the Brazil Global Tour, where they will take on Senegal and Nigeria in international friendlies at the National Stadium on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

