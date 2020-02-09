Brazilian one-two does the trick for Everton

Richarlison evading two Crystal Palace defenders following a solo run to score the second goal in Everton's 3-1 Premier League victory just before the hour yesterday. Another Brazilian Bernard had given the Goodison Park hosts the lead with a volley on 18 minutes from a Theo Walcott cross. But, six minutes after the break, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford let Palace back in when he allowed Christian Benteke's shot to slip under him. Dominic Calvert-Lewin completed the win with a tap-in when the ball bounced off the bar from a Richarlison header.