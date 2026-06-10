Brazil women shown eight red cards in chaotic loss to US

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June 10 - Eight members of the Brazilian women's team and staff were sent off as a friendly match with the United States descended into ill-tempered chaos in Fortaleza, where the U.S. won 1-0 thanks to a second-half own goal by defender Isabela Chagas.

Police in riot gear calmed the situation as some Brazilian players confronted the referee after the hosts finished Tuesday's match with nine players, and their coach and three members of staff were also sent off.

Brazil coach Arthur Elias, who received a first-half yellow card for a kit clash, was booked again in the 77th minute after kicking the ball away, as Spanish referee Paola Cebollada Lopez sent off some members of his staff as well.

Bia Zaneratto got a second yellow card for pushing Emily Sonnett in added time. Tarciane then elbowed Sophia Wilson and got a red card soon after.

Brazil forward Kerolin got sent off for arguing with Lopez after the match ended, and Ludmila also got a red after sarcastically clapping at the referee.

"I have a lot of respect for Brazil and it was an experience I will never forget," U.S. coach Emma Hayes said after the match.

Brazil, who had beaten the U.S. 2-1 on Saturday in the first of a double-header, will host the Women's World Cup next year.

"I hope that is not what a World Cup final looks like," said U.S. midfielder Lindsey Heaps. REUTERS