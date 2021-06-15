Brazil win in Copa opener

BRASILIA • Neymar netted a penalty and created a second as hosts Brazil eased to a 3-0 win over a coronavirus-depleted Venezuela side on Sunday in the opening match of this year's Copa America.

Marquinhos opened the scoring midway through the first half before substitute Gabriel Barbosa sealed the Group B victory.

In a tournament already delayed a year and moved from its original hosts Argentina and Colombia due to the pandemic, it was fitting that Covid-19 should take centre stage right up to the tournament kick-off.

Playing in an empty Mane Garrincha Stadium due to virus restrictions, there was a minute's silence to remember victims of the pandemic across the continent, before Brazil made light of their South American opponents.

The minnows arrived with a makeshift side missing eight players due to positive tests the day before. Venezuela called up 15 emergency replacements, but could still name only seven out of a possible 12 substitutes due to a lack of available players.

"It's not just being without key players, we didn't have time to prepare better for this team," complained visiting coach Jose Peseiro.

Defending champions Brazil are seeking their 10th Copa title and the Selecao showed professionalism to get the job done.

"The three points are important. We had to start well regardless of our rivals having players out," said Brazil captain Casemiro.

On Neymar, who missed the last edition due to injury, coach Tite said: "He's developed the ability to create. Right foot, left foot, he's become an unpredictable player."

In the other game, Colombia notched a 1-0 win over Ecuador, courtesy of Edwin Cardona from an intricate free-kick move.

