Brazil treating S’pore friendly like World Cup match, says winger Vinicius Jr

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Brazil star Vinicius Jr celebrates after scoring in the 3-2 loss to Japan at the National Stadium on Nov 14.

SINGAPORE – While some may see Brazil’s Nov 17 friendly against Singapore as little more than target practice for the Selecao, their talisman Vinicius Jr views it differently.

For when you don the famous yellow shirt, there is no such thing as taking your foot off the gas.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference at the ONE°15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove on Nov 16, the Real Madrid star said in Portuguese: “At club level, normally you go into a friendly thinking it’s just another game.

“But with the national team... friendly matches count like World Cup matches. I have to be prepared for every friendly.

“Tomorrow we’re playing Singapore, but the fans don’t care that it’s only a friendly. I have to do my best, score goals and help the team win.

“It took me some time to understand that because I was very young. I came to the national team to enjoy the moment, to be with my friends, and I ended up getting distracted a lot. I thought, ‘It’s just a friendly today. I’ll go out, play quickly and that’s it’.

“But since the World Cup, I’ve changed that mindset.”

World No. 6 Brazil’s friendly against 149th-ranked Singapore on Nov 17 marks their second and final match of the Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series Singapore at the National Stadium.

Brazil had lost 3-2 to Japan on Nov 14, when Vinicius struck from distance twice to take his international tally to 16 goals in 58 caps.

His stunning strikes, which helped the five-time world champions nullify the Samurai Blue’s 2-0 first-half lead, served as a reminder of why he is widely regarded as one of the world’s best footballers, even if he has yet to hit top gear this season.

The winger has scored just once in 12 appearances for Real Madrid this term.

While getting the goals boosted his confidence, he also felt frustrated as they did not win despite playing well to draw level.

“But we are in a period of preparation, with many new players, getting to know each other again,” he added, noting that Japan had 15 or 16 players from their World Cup squad, while Brazil had fewer as they are blooding in young players.

Now a senior member of a side that are rebuilding after a disappointing World Cup campaign – where they lost 2-1 to Norway in the round of 16 – Vinicius has sworn to lead by example.

He said: “With the national team, you can’t make mistakes, can you? If I make a mistake tomorrow against Singapore, the fans will spend three months talking about that mistake.

“So I’ve learnt that I have to make far fewer mistakes here, execute my moves better and understand that I am representing a lot of people, and that the younger players in the team are watching me too.

“If I run more, the other players will run more. And if I play my best game, the others will be able to perform better too.”

Beyond the surprise loss to Japan, the circumstances which led to that defeat had also aggrieved the Brazilian camp, which was frustrated by several of Singaporean referee Jansen Foo’s calls, most notably the one to not award a foul in the build-up to the Samurai Blue’s stoppage-time winner.

After the goal, Brazilian players and staff remonstrated with Foo and fourth official Syarqawi Buhari, which led to Foo brandishing a red card to Brazil’s head coach Carlo Ancelotti and captain Raphinha, who had already been substituted.

Security staff then had to intervene, shielding Foo from Ancelotti, Vinicius and Arsenal midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the aftermath.

Vinicius said that the players have moved on from the incident.

He said: “Of course, we were left frustrated by the result and by the decisions he (the referee) made, but it’s not something that stays in our minds.

“ It’s only a friendly, although of course friendlies mean a lot when you’re playing for the national team. We travelled a very long way to come here and win, and things ended up making the game difficult.

“But the responsibility is always ours, because we could have done more. We’re ready for our next challenge, which is Singapore tomorrow.”

Ancelotti, who will serve a touchline ban against the Lions, confirmed on Nov 16 that Guimaraes will captain Brazil against Singapore, while Bournemouth winger Rayan will start in the absence of the suspended Raphinha.

While he will be watching the game from the stands, the Italian tactician vowed that his team will present a “good image”.

“We are in a period of testing (new players), (but) taking into consideration that every game is really important for us,” said the 67-year-old.

“We are going to do some tests in tomorrow’s game as well, but the priority is to play well first and then get a good result, respecting our opponents as we always do.”