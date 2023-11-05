Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 Women's World Cup

Brazil has submitted a letter of intent to soccer's governing body FIFA to host the 2027 Women's World Cup, the South American country's Minister of Sports Andre Fufuca said on Saturday.

Fufuca presented the documents to FIFA President Gianni Infantino while he was in Rio de Janeiro for the Copa Libertadores final, which was won by Brazilian club Fluminense for the first time.

"I delivered it to FIFA and Brazilian Football Confederation on behalf of President Lula," Fufuca said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The Government Declaration formalising Brazil's intention to host the 2027 Women's Football World Cup and the government guarantees required for countries bidding to host the World Cup."

Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands submitted a joint expression of interest in April to host the tournament, while the other joint bid includes the United States and Mexico. Brazil and South Africa were the other two countries to submit a bid.

The FIFA Congress will appoint the hosts via public voting on May 17, 2024.

Australia and New Zealand hosted the 2023 edition of the tournament, which was won by Spain. The U.S., Mexico and Canada will co-host the men's World Cup in 2026. REUTERS