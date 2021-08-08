Brazil send off Alves in style

YOKOHAMA • If Dani Alves decides to end his career now, what a moment it would be to call it a day.

The 38-year-old, already the most decorated footballer in history, lifted his 44th career trophy, captaining Brazil as the Samba Boys retained their Olympic men's football title yesterday.

Substitute Malcom scored an extra-time winner to secure a 2-1 victory over a Spain team who had six starters who were part of the Euro 2020 senior squad that made it to the semi-finals last month.

The game ended 1-1 following normal time - Matheus Cunha got the opener after a deep Claudinho cross was hooked back across the area by Alves on the stroke of half-time for his third goal in as many knockout-phase games.

It could have been 2-0 at the break as Richarlison, the tournament's top scorer with five goals, missed a penalty in the 39th minute and Mikel Oyarzabal punished Brazil with a belting volleyed equaliser from substitute Carlos Soler's whipped cross in the 61st minute.

It was a cracking final with chances for both sides, with Spain hitting the woodwork twice through Oscar Gil and Bryan Gil in the last five minutes of normal time.

But in extra time, Malcom raced onto a diagonal ball from Antony and got the better of the hesitant Jesus Vallejo before driving the winner into the far corner in the 108th minute to clinch gold once more.

Alves has won every trophy at club level in spells with Sevilla, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, while he also has lifted the Copa America and Confederations Cup trophies with the Selecao.

However, his maiden Olympic title appeared to mean just as much as his past silverware, with the Sao Paulo defender, who played every minute here, collapsing to his knees at the final whistle and burying his face in his hands.

He cut an emotional figure on the Nissan Stadium pitch in Yokohama before draping himself with the Brazilian flag.

Alves' career may be heading into the final stretch, but he still has one trophy missing from the cabinet - the World Cup.

He last played for the senior set-up in 2019 but in May was recalled by coach Tite for the qualifiers and it is not unfathomable to think he can still make the squad.

Richarlison, who played in the Copa final defeat by Argentina last month, joked with Alves during the medal ceremony, saying: "Next year is in Qatar?"

Alves also plans on playing just a while longer, adding: "I do not consider myself an old person, I will continue to fight. I just have more experience. My goal is to win the 2022 World Cup, I have never hidden it."

Brazil is the first country to retain the Olympic men's football title since Argentina in 2008, while Spain's gold medal drought in the sport goes on - they were last champions at the 1992 Barcelona Games and also earned a silver at Sydney 2000.

In the bronze-medal match on Friday, Mexico beat hosts Japan 3-1.

