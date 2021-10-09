Brazil make it a perfect ninth win

CARACAS • Brazil took another big step towards qualification for next year's World Cup, after fighting back from a goal down to score three times in the second half and record a 3-1 win over Venezuela on Thursday.

The Selecao's ninth victory in as many qualifiers kept up their 100 per cent record - the only South American team yet to drop points.

Venezuela had never beaten Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in 17 previous attempts. But their hopes rose after taking an early lead through Eric Ramirez, who converted Yeferson Soteldo's cross after both Fabinho and Marquinhos slipped at the vital moment.

With Neymar absent because of suspension, Tite's men sought inspiration off the bench in the form of Leeds winger Raphinha, making his debut, as well as Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

The visitors got back on level terms when Marquinhos headed home a corner in the 71st minute before Gabriel Barbosa scored a penalty six minutes from time. Antony, another earning his first cap, made it 3-1 in stoppage time.

"It was a complicated match, we started well below (the level) we are accustomed to," Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Marquinhos said.

"It's hard to get a result but results are what count. The second-half performance and the result are the positives we take from it."

With Argentina's 0-0 draw at Paraguay, Brazil extended their lead at the top of the South American qualifying group to eight points.

Lionel Scaloni's men remain unbeaten - only the top two teams have yet to taste defeat in qualifying - but it was a frustrating night as the visitors failed to score for the first time since June 2019.

Lionel Messi had a quiet game in what was a scrappy affair in Asuncion and Argentina missed the industry provided by the injured Lautaro Martinez up front.

"I think we had some good moments," said Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico. "We maybe struggled to control the game. There were times when Paraguay came at us and were dangerous."

Ecuador beat Bolivia 3-0 to move into third place on 16 points, while Uruguay and Colombia drew 0-0 in Montevideo as the hosts held on to fourth spot, two points above their opponents (14).

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional play-off.

REUTERS