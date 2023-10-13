Brazil held by Venezuela as Argentina stay 100 per cent

CUIABA – A stunning 85th-minute equaliser from Eduard Bello earned Venezuela a rare draw at Brazil, while world champions Argentina made it three wins out of three in South American World Cup qualifying with a hard-earned 1-0 win over a determined Paraguay on Thursday.

Brazil have never lost to Venezuela in a competitive fixture and have only once before, in 2009, failed to beat the Vinotinto in World Cup qualifying, but they were left frustrated after Bello’s brilliant late leveller not only denied them maximum points, but also ended their 15-game winning run at home.

The Selecao took the lead when Neymar had a shot pushed wide in the 49th minute and from the resulting corner, taken by the forward, Arsenal defender Gabriel rose at the near post to angle home a fine header.

The goal forced Venezuela into a more adventurous approach and Wilker Angel flashed a header just wide from a 62nd-minute corner at the Arena Pantanal. Rodrygo then found himself in a great position in the box, but the Real Madrid winger blasted his shot into the side netting.

With five minutes left, the home crowd in Cuiaba were left stunned when Jefferson Savarino whipped in a cross and Bello lept acrobatically to blast a spectacular overhead kick past Ederson.

The result leaves Brazil, who face Uruguay next on Tuesday, in second place in the 10-team Conmebol standings, two ahead of Colombia and two behind Argentina.

Over in Buenos Aires, Messi’s fight for full fitness inevitably dominated the build-up to Argentina’s attempt to maintain their 100 per cent record and the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner started on the bench with Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez leading the attack.

However, it was veteran defender Nicolas Otamandi who provided the moment of attacking inspiration, meeting a Rodrigo de Paul corner with a brilliant volley at the back post in the third minute at the Estadio Monumental.

Messi replaced Alvarez in the 53rd minute as Lionel Scaloni’s side looked to break down a disciplined and well-organised Paraguay, but the woodwork twice foiled their talisman.

An inswinging corner from the right almost snuck in but struck the post and then, after winning a free kick on the edge of the box, Messi curled his shot against the same post. The world champions next travel to Peru on Tuesday.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez struck a stoppage-time penalty as Uruguay fought back for a 2-2 draw with Colombia in Barranquilla, while Chile beat Peru 2-0.

Ecuador got their first points with a last gasp 2-1 win at Bolivia as Kendry Paez, the 16-year-old Ecuadorean prodigy who is set to move to Chelsea in 2025, became the youngest player to score in a Conmebol World Cup qualifier when he put his team ahead in La Paz with a composed finish in the 45th minute.

A great shot on the turn from Rodrigo Ramallo levelled for Bolivia before a defensive lapse allowed Kevin Rodriguez to grab the winner for Ecuador in the sixth minute of stoppage time to leave Bolivia still without a point. AFP, REUTERS