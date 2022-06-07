Brazil get job done with 1-0 victory

TOKYO • It was not as emphatic as last week's 5-1 rout of South Korea but Brazil still dominated the proceedings as they beat Japan 1-0 in a friendly at the Japan National Stadium yesterday.

Neymar's 77th-minute penalty was the difference as the Paris Saint-Germain forward moved to within three goals of Pele's all-time scoring record of 77 for the Selecao.

He coolly slotted the ball past Shuichi Gonda for his 74th strike in 119 internationals, after being frustrated on several occasions by the Japanese goalkeeper in front of a rain-soaked crowd of 63,638 fans.

But with 21 attempts on goal and five on target and Brazil No. 1 Alisson not tested all night, Tite would have wanted more than just one goal separating both sides, although the Selecao coach liked that his team showed a different dimension to their game.

"We expected this to be a tougher match, but we also played better against South Korea," he said. "We made some mistakes that gave them confidence. This is a good test against a team that is ready for the World Cup.

"Sometimes in the World Cup, all you need is to win 1-0 and that's what we did today."

The visitors threatened early, with Lucas Paqueta hitting the post inside the first two minutes when he latched on to Neymar's back-heel pass inside the area.

Raphinha forced Gonda to save with his feet before Neymar's curling effort from outside the area was palmed to safety after flying through a crowd of players.

Gonda was on hand again to keep out the visitors three minutes before the end of the half, with Paqueta slipping the ball through to Neymar, but he was again denied.

Neymar continued to probe, seeing a shot blocked by Wataru Endo eight minutes after the restart, while Ko Itakura made a perfectly timed tackle on the PSG man as he bore down on goal. The pressure eventually told, however, with Neymar at the heart of the action once more.

The 30-year-old's initial effort was well saved by Gonda but as substitute Richarlison attempted to collect possession, he was brought down by Endo and referee Alireza Faghani pointed to the spot.

Neymar sent Gonda the wrong way for his ninth goal in five appearances against the Samurai Blue and move closer to eclipsing Pele's long-standing mark.

In Daegu, South Korea bounced back from their Brazil thrashing as Hwang Hee-chan's first-half strike and a late free kick by Son Heung-min earned the hosts a 2-0 friendly win over 10-man Chile yesterday.

The Taeguk Warriors, who are heading for a 10th straight World Cup Finals in November, dominated the game against the Chileans. Alex Ibacache's sending off in the 52nd minute saw La Roja, who failed to qualify for Qatar, concede even more of the ball to the Koreans, and Son, celebrating his 100th cap, punished them in added time.

